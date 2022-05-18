Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: APC names only three aspirants who didn't submit presidential forms
Daily Post  - The All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed those who did not submit their presidential nomination and expression of interest forms after the

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 15 hours ago
3 Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 Fan stirs speculations about domestic violence in Helen Paul’s marriage - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
8 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 12 hours ago
10 ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
