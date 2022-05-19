Post News
News at a Glance
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt
Daily Post
- Rangers midfielder, John Lundstram says teammate, Aaron Ramsey has been left ‘heartbroken’ after his crucial penalty miss in Rangers’ Europa League final
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Aribo Upbeat Ahead Europa League Final Clash Vs Eintracht Frankfurt
The Punch:
Frankfurt beat Aribo's Rangers on penalties to win Europa League
Nigerian Eye:
UEL final: Rangers coach, Bronckhorst reacts to Aaron Ramsey’s penalty miss
The News Chronicle:
Nigeria trio lose Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt via penalty shootout
News Breakers:
Frankfurt beat Aribo’s Rangers on penalties to win Europa League
Legit 9ja:
Aaron Ramsey Misses In Penalty Shoot-out As Rangers Fall In Europa League Final.
Edujandon:
Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey misses penalty as Rangers lose Europa League final
Nigeria Breaking News:
2022 Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt beats Glasgow Rangers in penalty shootout
Kemi Filani Blog:
Rangers vs Frankfurt: Three Super Eagles players seek to win Europa League final
Goal Ball Live:
Joe Aribo scores but Rangers fall to Frankfurt in Europa League final
More Picks
1
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
2
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
14 hours ago
6
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Only Buhari can determine fate of Malami, Ngige, other ministers who withdrew resignation letters - Lai Muhammed -
The Street Journal,
18 hours ago
8
Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
