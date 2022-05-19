Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A five-year-old boy has drowned during a swimming lesson organised by his school in Ikeja, Lagos.
Chidera Eze, a student of the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, Lagos State
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Five-year-old pupil drowns during swimming lesson in Lagos
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Five-Year-Old Pupil Drowns During Swimming Lesson In Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Five-year-old pupil drowns during swimming lesson in Lagos
News Breakers:
Five-year-old pupil drowns during swimming lesson in Lagos
Tori News:
Tragedy As 5-year-old Boy Drowns During Swimming Lesson Organized By His School In Lagos
More Picks
1
Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
15 hours ago
3
Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
5
Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
7
Fan stirs speculations about domestic violence in Helen Paul’s marriage -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
8
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
9
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
12 hours ago
10
ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...