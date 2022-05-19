Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Deborah Samuel: Murderers must face justice – EU to Nigeria
News photo Daily Post  - The European Union (EU) has expressed grief over the lynching of Nigerian citizen, Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State. The life of the Shehu Shagari College of Education student was violently cut short by a mob last Thursday. The EU urged the Nigerian ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

