Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man Oluwademi Eden has shared the terrifying story of how he was abducted and taken to a ritualist den in Ibadan, Oyo state in December 2020.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
The Baba said they can't use me: Nigerian man narrates how he escaped from ritualists, says he saw human parts
Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!! Man Narrates How He Was Kidnapped & Almost Killed By Ritualist In Ibadan But Luckily Escaped (READ HERE)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan
The Street Journal:
Ibadan-based man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from ritualist den In Ogun
Top Naija:
Nigerian man narrates how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan
News Breakers:
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Olajide TV:
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From A Ritualist Den In Ibadan
More Picks
1
IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
2
Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
3 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s next president deserves pity - By: Fredrick Nwabufo -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
4
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
5
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
17 hours ago
8
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
10
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
20 hours ago
