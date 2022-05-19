Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man Oluwademi Eden has shared the terrifying story of how he was abducted and taken to a ritualist den in Ibadan, Oyo state in December 2020.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Baba said they can Legit:
The Baba said they can't use me: Nigerian man narrates how he escaped from ritualists, says he saw human parts
SHOCKING!! Man Narrates How He Was Kidnapped & Almost Killed By Ritualist In Ibadan But Luckily Escaped (READ HERE) Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!! Man Narrates How He Was Kidnapped & Almost Killed By Ritualist In Ibadan But Luckily Escaped (READ HERE)
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan
Ibadan-based man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from ritualist den In Ogun The Street Journal:
Ibadan-based man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from ritualist den In Ogun
Nigerian man narrates how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan Top Naija:
Nigerian man narrates how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan News Breakers:
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From Ritualists In Ibadan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan Olajide TV:
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan
Nigerian Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From A Ritualist Den In Ibadan Tori News:
Nigerian Man Shares Terrifying Story Of How He Escaped From A Ritualist Den In Ibadan


   More Picks
1 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s next president deserves pity - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
4 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 17 hours ago
8 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info