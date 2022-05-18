Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Army Major reportedly ?commits suicide? 3 days to court-martial verdict
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A former Battalion Commanding Officer who led the fight against Boko Haram in the North East, Major UJ Undianyede, is said to have committed suicide.

 

DailyTrust reports that Undi

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army Major ‘commits suicide’ 3 days to court-martial verdict Daily Trust:
Army Major ‘commits suicide’ 3 days to court-martial verdict
Army Commander commits Suicide Top Naija:
Army Commander commits Suicide
Nigerian Army Major ‘Commits Suicide’ At NDA Kaduna, 3 Days To General Court Martial Verdict Global Upfront:
Nigerian Army Major ‘Commits Suicide’ At NDA Kaduna, 3 Days To General Court Martial Verdict
Army Major reportedly ‘commits suicide’ 3 days to court-martial verdict Olajide TV:
Army Major reportedly ‘commits suicide’ 3 days to court-martial verdict
Nigeria Army Battalion Commander ‘Commits Suicide’ 3 Days To Court-Martial Verdict News Rangers:
Nigeria Army Battalion Commander ‘Commits Suicide’ 3 Days To Court-Martial Verdict
Nigerian Army Major Reportedly Commits Suicide 3 Days to Court-Martial Verdict Tori News:
Nigerian Army Major Reportedly Commits Suicide 3 Days to Court-Martial Verdict


   More Picks
1 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
2 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 14 hours ago
6 OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Only Buhari can determine fate of Malami, Ngige, other ministers who withdrew resignation letters - Lai Muhammed - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
8 Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board - The Herald, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info