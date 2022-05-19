Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA arraigns Catholic knight, brother for possession of 2.1kg heroin
News photo The Punch  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, on Wednesday, arraigned Sir Basil Okafor, a knight of the Roman Catholic Church, and his cousin, Edwin Izuchukwu, before the Federal High Court.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA Docks Catholic Knight, Cousin For Dealing In 2,169kg Heroin Leadership:
NDLEA Docks Catholic Knight, Cousin For Dealing In 2,169kg Heroin
NDLEA arraigns Catholic knight, brother for possession of 2.1kg heroin News Breakers:
NDLEA arraigns Catholic knight, brother for possession of 2.1kg heroin
NDLEA Arraigns Catholic Knight, Brother For Possession Of 2.1kg Heroin Screen Gist:
NDLEA Arraigns Catholic Knight, Brother For Possession Of 2.1kg Heroin
Catholic knight, brother docked over possession of 2.1kg heroin Within Nigeria:
Catholic knight, brother docked over possession of 2.1kg heroin
NDLEA Arraigns Catholic Knight, Brother For Possession Of 2.1kg Heroin Tori News:
NDLEA Arraigns Catholic Knight, Brother For Possession Of 2.1kg Heroin


   More Picks
1 Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 23 hours ago
8 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info