How Igbos Were Singled Out For Attacks Over Crimes Committed By Others

Sources who claim anonymous have summed up an opinion that some ethnic irredentist and religious extremists have mapped out Igbos and their businesses for attacks. Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaSources who claim anonymous have summed up an opinion that some ethnic irredentist and religious extremists have mapped out Igbos and their businesses for attacks.



News Credibility Score: 30%