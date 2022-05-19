Post News
2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners
Daily Post
- Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has cautioned the North against thinking it would produce President
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Joe Igbokwe: Perish thought of producing Buhari’s successor
Naija Loaded:
Perish The Thought Of Producing Buhari’s Successor – Joe Igbokwe Warns Northerners
Ripples Nigeria:
Bury dreams of producing Buhari’s successor in 2023, Joe Igbokwe tells North
Nigerian Eye:
2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari’s successor – Joe Igbokwe to Northerners
News Breakers:
2023 Presidency: Perish Thought Of Producing Buhari’s Successor – Joe Igbokwe To Northerners
Ladun Liadi Blog:
2023 Presidency: Perish Thought Of Producing Buhari’s Successor – Joe Igbokwe To Northerners | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Politics Nigeria:
2023: “Perish the thought of a northern presidency” – Joe Igbokwe
Naija News:
2023: 'Perish The Thought Of Producing Next President' - Joe Igbokwe Warns Northerners
Tori News:
2023: Perish The Thought Of A Northern Presidency – Joe Igbokwe Blows Hot
More Picks
1
Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
4
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
8
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react -
Legit,
11 hours ago
10
2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
