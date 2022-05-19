Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian Students' Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU's Strike
Sahara Reporters
- Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown international airports nationwide
The Punch:
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports
Peoples Gazette:
ASUU Strike: NANS to take over Nigeria’s international airports
Top Naija:
ASUU Strike: NANS threatens airports lockdown
The Eagle Online:
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports
ODU News:
ASUU Strike: NANS Asks Students To Shutdown International Airports
Abuja Press:
ASUU Strike: NANS set for protest at all international airports
News Breakers:
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports
Tunde Ednut:
ASUU Strike: NANS to cripple aviation services, shut down all international airports
Mojidelano:
NANS To Shut Down Airports In Protest Against Ongoing ASUU Strike
Infotrust News:
Strike: NANS To Shut Down All International Airports
Within Nigeria:
ASUU Strike: NANS to cripple aviation services, shut down all international airports
More Picks
1
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
2
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
15 hours ago
3
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
18 hours ago
4
Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Kwara Assembly declares lawmaker's seat vacant for defecting to SDP -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
10
FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
