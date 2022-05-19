Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Airtel’s Subsidiary SmartCash PSB Launches Operations in Nigeria – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy  - TechEconomy.ng reports that SmartCash PSB services will initially be available at selected retail touchpoints, and operations will be expand

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
3 Why I left APC, Ganduje to join Kwankwaso in NNPP, Shekarau opens up - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s next president deserves pity - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
6 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 18 hours ago
10 FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi - Leadership, 23 hours ago
