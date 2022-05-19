Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man who's been riding bike from London announces when he will get to Lagos state, many rejoice
Legit  - A brave Nigerian rider who has been on a mission of riding from London to Nigeria is close to getting home as he said he will be in Lagos come Wednesday, May 25

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Nigerian Man Riding Bike From London To Lagos Arrives Wednesday A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who is riding a bike from London to Lagos as a challenge has announced that he will arrive Nigeria on Wednesday. The Punch:
Nigerian Man Riding Bike From London To Lagos Arrives Wednesday A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who is riding a bike from London to Lagos as a challenge has announced that he will arrive Nigeria on Wednesday.


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: Buratai, Ex-IGP, Fussion join Amaechi's campaign team - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Osuru and sons 2022: Man set to marry two wives from same community in Abia state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez refuses to answer when asked if she's in relationship with the actor (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Ex-Governor Shekarau emerges Kano NNPP senatorial consensus candidate - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: I'm more qualified than Tinubu, Osinbajo - Amaechi sboasts - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 ‘I Don’t Want To Get Old And Regret Not Doing What I Love’ – Whitemoney Cries Out To Critics Advising Him To Open Restaurant - Naija News, 22 hours ago
7 It is toxic: Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola distances self from feminism - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 UK confirms two more cases of monkeypox as health workers struggle to find its source - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Army Major reportedly 'commits suicide' 3 days to court-martial verdict - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 I changed Lagos, I can change Nigeria - Tinubu tells Kwara, Benue delegates - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info