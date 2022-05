BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion Show premieres June 2 Julia Blaise Blog - Multichoice Nigeria has confirmed that the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion edition will premiere on June 2, 2022.This was known on official Instagram of DSTV Nigeria.Shine Ya edition had the likes of Liquorose, Saskay, Pere, White Money, Tega, Boma, and so many ...



News Credibility Score: 30%