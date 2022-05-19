Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover their faces
News photo The Nation  - The Taliban authorities on Thursday issued an official order that female journalists in all Afghan media outlets must cover their faces while appearing on television.Afghan local media reported on Thursday that the authorities have informed all telev

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces Peoples Gazette:
Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces
Taliban orders female tv presenters to cover their faces ⋆ The Herald:
Taliban orders female tv presenters to cover their faces ⋆
Taliban orders female Tv presenters to cover their faces - P.M. News PM News:
Taliban orders female Tv presenters to cover their faces - P.M. News
Taliban orders female tv presenters to cover their faces — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Taliban orders female tv presenters to cover their faces — Daily Nigerian
Afghanistan: Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover their faces The Street Journal:
Afghanistan: Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover their faces
Taliban orders female tv presenters to cover their faces News Breakers:
Taliban orders female tv presenters to cover their faces


   More Picks
1 Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 21 hours ago
7 Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office alerts Lekki residents over planned invasion by okada riders - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
8 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 1 day ago
9 Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react - Legit, 9 hours ago
10 First Bank subsidiary acquires Access Bank’s pension business - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info