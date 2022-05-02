Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian music icon, Tuface has shown off a new tattoo of names of his seven children on Instagram. The singer shared the video on his Instastory with the caption "tattoo season". Watch the video below....................

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

