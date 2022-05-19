Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FUTA VC: ASUU kicks says appointment fraught with fraud, lacks transparency
Vanguard News
- By Dayo Johnson, Akure Another crisis is brewing in the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) of
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
ASUU rejects appointment of first Female VC in FUTA
The Guardian:
ASUU kicks against appointment of first female FUTA VC
Linda Ikeji Blog:
ASUU rejects appointment of FUTA's first female VC
The Street Journal:
ASUU Kicks Against Appointment Of First Female FUTA VC
Olajide TV:
ASUU rejects appointment of FUTA's first female VC
Tori News:
ASUU Rejects Appointment Of FUTA's First Female VC
More Picks
1
Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
3
We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
4
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
6
Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
7
2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Troops raid suspected IPOB/ESN enclave in Imo, capture cache of arms, ammunition -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements -
Daily Trust,
7 hours ago
