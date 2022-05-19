Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector
News photo The Punch  - After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest suspected killers of female inspector in Imo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police arrest suspected killers of female inspector in Imo
Imo Police Nab Killers Of Police Officer Leadership:
Imo Police Nab Killers Of Police Officer
After five years, police nab killers of female inspector in Imo The Street Journal:
After five years, police nab killers of female inspector in Imo
Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Inspector In Imo, Recover Weapons The Will:
Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Inspector In Imo, Recover Weapons
Police Nab Killers Of Female Inspector After Five Years In Imo Naija News:
Police Nab Killers Of Female Inspector After Five Years In Imo
After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector News Breakers:
After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector
After Five Years, Imo Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Inspector Tori News:
After Five Years, Imo Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Inspector


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
4 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info