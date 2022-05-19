Post News
News at a Glance
After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector
The Punch
- After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police arrest suspected killers of female inspector in Imo
Leadership:
Imo Police Nab Killers Of Police Officer
The Street Journal:
After five years, police nab killers of female inspector in Imo
The Will:
Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Inspector In Imo, Recover Weapons
Naija News:
Police Nab Killers Of Female Inspector After Five Years In Imo
News Breakers:
After five years, Imo police arrest suspected killers of inspector
Tori News:
After Five Years, Imo Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Inspector
More Picks
1
Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
3
Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
32 mins ago
4
Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
5
We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako -
Leadership,
2 hours ago
8
2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
10
El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements -
Daily Trust,
5 hours ago
