Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Shell's former country manager, Basil Omiyi, becomes Seplat Chairman, as founders exit
Ripples Nigeria
- Seplat Energy Plc has made changes in its board, appointing former Shell Country Chairman, Basil Omiyi, as the firm's chairman, while Charles Okeahalam
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Seplat Energy appoints Basil Omiyi as chairman
Premium Times:
Seplat Energy appoints Omiyi to replace Orjiakor as chairman
Hope for Nigeria:
Seplat Energy appoints Omiyi to replace Orjiakor as chairman
Champion Newspapers:
Seplat Energy appoints Basil Omiyi, CON, as Independent Non-Executive Chairman
247 U Reports:
Seplat Energy: Appointment of Basil Omiyi, CON, as Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Investor King:
Seplat Energy Appoints Basil Omiyi, Charles Okeahalam as Independent Non-Executives | Investors King
More Picks
1
Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react -
Legit,
18 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
House Of Reps Caucus Urges Buhari Not To Further Delay Signing Electoral Act Amendment As President Goes On Condolence Visit To UAE -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
10
Tottenham player, Chioma Ubogagu banned from football for nine months after being charged with anti-doping violation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
