Why we'll reject Sweden, Finland’s bid to join NATO - Turkey's President, Erdogan
Daily Post  - Turkey has told allies that it will reject Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO. Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan said this in a video posted on his

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
3 Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Why I left APC, Ganduje to join Kwankwaso in NNPP, Shekarau opens up - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 20 hours ago
10 FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi - Leadership, 1 day ago
