Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCT Minister, Bello under fire for closing Igbo dominated Dei Dei Market
News photo Daily Post  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has asked the minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello to re-open Dei-Dei market and find a way to rebuild the infrastructures destroyed by commercial motorcyclists in a ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It Legit:
It's apartheid, group blasts FCT minister for closing Dei-Dei market
FCT minister orders closure of Dei-Dei market The Punch:
FCT minister orders closure of Dei-Dei market
Dei-dei mayhem: Why we closed market – FCTA Peoples Daily:
Dei-dei mayhem: Why we closed market – FCTA
FCT minister orders closure of Dei-Dei market Tunde Ednut:
FCT minister orders closure of Dei-Dei market
FCT minister orders closure of Dei-Dei market Within Nigeria:
FCT minister orders closure of Dei-Dei market


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
4 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info