Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
APC clears 31 House of Assembly aspirants in Ekiti
Premium Times
- Four women made the list of cleared aspirants
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Ekiti APC clears 31 House of Assembly aspirants - P.M. News
News Diary Online:
APC clears 31 House of Assembly aspirants in Ekiti
News Verge:
APC clears 31 House of Assembly aspirants in Ekiti — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
Ekiti APC clears 31 House of Assembly aspirants
More Picks
1
Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
7
Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office alerts Lekki residents over planned invasion by okada riders -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
8
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
1 day ago
9
Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react -
Legit,
9 hours ago
10
First Bank subsidiary acquires Access Bank’s pension business -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
