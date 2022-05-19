Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) Formally Commences Operations – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy  - MoMo PSB will scale its agent network to reach Nigerians across the country, providing a wide range of payment services, and remove friction

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MTN’s Payment Service Bank Begins Operations With 166,000 Agents Leadership:
MTN’s Payment Service Bank Begins Operations With 166,000 Agents
MTN Nigeria’s payment service bank subsidiary MoMo PSB starts operation Premium Times:
MTN Nigeria’s payment service bank subsidiary MoMo PSB starts operation
MTN Assures Nigerians Affordable Financial Services as MoMo PSB Begins Operations Business Post Nigeria:
MTN Assures Nigerians Affordable Financial Services as MoMo PSB Begins Operations
MTN, Airtel Begin Formal PSB Operations In Nigeria The Street Journal:
MTN, Airtel Begin Formal PSB Operations In Nigeria
MTN Nigeria’s MoMo Formally Commences Operation Investor King:
MTN Nigeria’s MoMo Formally Commences Operation
MTN, Airtel Officially Begins Formal PSB Operations in Nigeria Tell-Force Blog:
MTN, Airtel Officially Begins Formal PSB Operations in Nigeria
MTN, Airtel begin PSB operations in Nigeria Business Hilights:
MTN, Airtel begin PSB operations in Nigeria
Glamsquad Magazine:
MTN Digital Bank (MoMo PSB) Begins Full Operation


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
4 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info