FG tasks traditional, religious leaders on reduction of 10million out-of-school children

FG tasks traditional, religious leaders on reduction of 10million out-of-school children



The Federal Government on Thursday tasked traditional rulers and religious leaders in Nigeria to join forces with the Government in ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineFG tasks traditional, religious leaders on reduction of 10million out-of-school childrenThe Federal Government on Thursday tasked traditional rulers and religious leaders in Nigeria to join forces with the Government in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%