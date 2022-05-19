Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some gunmen have abducted four female students of Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

36 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

