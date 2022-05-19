Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yobe Assembly dismisses report on impeachment plot against Buni
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Yobe State House of Assembly on Thursday dismissed insinuations on the plot to impeach Governor Mai Mala Buni. A report emerged during the week that the lawmakers had concluded the plan to impeach the erstwhile interim chairman of the All ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

