Rihanna gives birth to her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky







Rihanna has welcomed her firstborn, a son, into the world with her long-term rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their firstborn on May 13 in Los Angeles



