Ibrahim Magu’s Promotion To AIG Doesn’t Free From Him From Prosecution – Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi









The Nigerian government has said that the promotion of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) does ... Sahara Reporters - Ibrahim MaguThe Nigerian government has said that the promotion of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) does ...



News Credibility Score: 99%