Ibrahim Magu’s Promotion To AIG Doesn’t Free From Him From Prosecution – Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi
Sahara Reporters  - Ibrahim Magu




The Nigerian government has said that the promotion of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) does ...

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Ex-EFCC Chair, Magu, Not Free From Prosecution If Indicted - Federal Govt Leadership:
Ex-EFCC Chair, Magu, Not Free From Prosecution If Indicted - Federal Govt
Magu, not free from prosecution if indicted — FG Vanguard News:
Magu, not free from prosecution if indicted — FG
Magu not free from prosecution if indicted, says police minister The Guardian:
Magu not free from prosecution if indicted, says police minister
Salami Panel: Magu will still be prosecuted if indicted, despite promotion – Minister Premium Times:
Salami Panel: Magu will still be prosecuted if indicted, despite promotion – Minister
Buhari The Herald:
Buhari's govt says Magu not free from prosecution
Salami Probe: Magu ‘ll face prosecution if indicted -Minister Champion Newspapers:
Salami Probe: Magu ‘ll face prosecution if indicted -Minister
Ibrahim Magu’s Promotion To AIG Doesn’t Free From Him From Prosecution – Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi News Breakers:
Ibrahim Magu’s Promotion To AIG Doesn’t Free From Him From Prosecution – Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi


