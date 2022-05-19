Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drama as Kano Lawmaker returns to APC after few days in NNPP
Daily Trust  - The member representing Bagwai/Shanono Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Ali Ibrahim Isah Shanono, has returned to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) few days after defecting to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP). Daily Trust ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano lawmaker who defected to NNPP makes U-turn, returns to APC Premium Times:
Kano lawmaker who defected to NNPP makes U-turn, returns to APC
Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP Pulse Nigeria:
Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP
Drama as Kano lawmaker returns to APC after few days in NNPP Tunde Ednut:
Drama as Kano lawmaker returns to APC after few days in NNPP
Drama as Kano lawmaker returns to APC after few days in NNPP Within Nigeria:
Drama as Kano lawmaker returns to APC after few days in NNPP
2023: Few Days After Joining NNPP, Kano Lawmaker Rushes Back To APC Anaedo Online:
2023: Few Days After Joining NNPP, Kano Lawmaker Rushes Back To APC
Kano Lawmaker Rushes Back To APC Few Days After Joining NNPP Naija News:
Kano Lawmaker Rushes Back To APC Few Days After Joining NNPP


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
4 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info