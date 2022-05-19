Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has demolished over 30 houses that it described as illegal at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, in an attempt to prevent incessant flooding in the area.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

