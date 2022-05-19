Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has demolished over 30 houses that it described as illegal at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, in an attempt to prevent incessant flooding in the area.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate Lugbe, over flooding
Daily Post:
‘We’ll not give any compensation’ - FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Abuja
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: Demolition of houses at Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday. Credit: Igho Oyoyo
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Flooding: Abuja Residents Angry As FCTA Demolishes Dozens Of Houses In Trademore Estate
News Breakers:
Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate
Nigerian Pilot:
FCTA demolishes 30 flood prone structures in Trademore estate
More Picks
1
Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react -
Legit,
12 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
House Of Reps Caucus Urges Buhari Not To Further Delay Signing Electoral Act Amendment As President Goes On Condolence Visit To UAE -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
10
Tottenham player, Chioma Ubogagu banned from football for nine months after being charged with anti-doping violation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
