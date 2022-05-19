Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Train attack: Kidnapped victims’ families kick against planned train service resumption
The Nation  - Families and friends of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack have warned the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) not to proceed with the planned resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Train attack: Kidnapped victims’ families indict NRC, oppose service resumption Daily Trust:
Train attack: Kidnapped victims’ families indict NRC, oppose service resumption
Families of abducted passengers kick against planned resumption of train service Nigerian Tribune:
Families of abducted passengers kick against planned resumption of train service
Planned resumption of train service insensitive, say abductees’ families The Punch:
Planned resumption of train service insensitive, say abductees’ families
Kaduna train attack: Victims’ families kick against train service resumption – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kaduna train attack: Victims’ families kick against train service resumption – The Sun Nigeria
Abuja – Kaduna Train Attack : Families of abducted passengers want resumption of train services put on hold AIT:
Abuja – Kaduna Train Attack : Families of abducted passengers want resumption of train services put on hold
Train attack: Victims’ families knock planned service resumption News Breakers:
Train attack: Victims’ families knock planned service resumption
Train Attack: Victims’ Families Knock Planned Service Resumption Infotrust News:
Train Attack: Victims’ Families Knock Planned Service Resumption


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
4 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info