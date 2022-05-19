Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man allegedly traffics wife, sells son
News photo Premium Times  - Police said the suspect allegedly trafficked his wife to Mali and sold his two-year-old son for N600,000.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Man arrested for selling 2-year-old son to traffickers Peoples Gazette:
Man arrested for selling 2-year-old son to traffickers
Nigeria’s Worst Father Sells Son For N600k, Traffics Wife To Mail For Prostitution (PICTURED) The Trent:
Nigeria’s Worst Father Sells Son For N600k, Traffics Wife To Mail For Prostitution (PICTURED)
Police arrest man, 36, for allegedly selling 2-year-old son Prompt News:
Police arrest man, 36, for allegedly selling 2-year-old son
Man Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Wife To Mali For Prostitution, And Selling 2-Year Old Son For N600,000 News Breakers:
Man Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Wife To Mali For Prostitution, And Selling 2-Year Old Son For N600,000
Nigerian man sells wife, son for N2m in Ogun Osmek News:
Nigerian man sells wife, son for N2m in Ogun
Ogun: Man arrested for trafficking wife to Mali for prostitution, selling son for N600,000 Within Nigeria:
Ogun: Man arrested for trafficking wife to Mali for prostitution, selling son for N600,000
Man Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Wife To Mali For Prostitution, And Selling 2-Year Old Son For N600,000 | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Wife To Mali For Prostitution, And Selling 2-Year Old Son For N600,000 | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 House Of Reps Caucus Urges Buhari Not To Further Delay Signing Electoral Act Amendment As President Goes On Condolence Visit To UAE - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 Tottenham player, Chioma Ubogagu banned from football for nine months after being charged with anti-doping violation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info