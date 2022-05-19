Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I knew it: Fans excited as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome baby boy
Legit  - Singer Rihanna and her man A$AP Rocky reportedly become first time parents after they welcomed their baby boy. Fans all over the world have congratulated them.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

