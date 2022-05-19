Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Okada Passengers In Areas Where It Has Been Ban Will Be Tried – Lagos CP
Channels Television  - The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, on Thursday, said passengers and okada riders arrested in ban areas will be tried and prosecuted in court.

21 hours ago
