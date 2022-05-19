Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime)
Too Xclusive  - Omah Lay Unleash Aonther Banger Titled ” Woman “, Produced by P.Priime. Award winning Nigerian singer, Omah Lay drops a brand new song WOMAN after the success of his 2022 debut single titled, Attention (a collaboration with Justin Bieber). With his ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Omah Lay - Woman Naija Loaded:
Omah Lay - Woman
New Music + Video: Omah Lay - Woman Bella Naija:
New Music + Video: Omah Lay - Woman
Woman Lyrics By Omah Lay | Official Lyrics Not Just OK:
Woman Lyrics By Omah Lay | Official Lyrics
Omah Lay puts the beauty of his Pulse Nigeria:
Omah Lay puts the beauty of his 'woman' on display in new music video
Omah Lay – Woman Akpraise:
Omah Lay – Woman
Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) Tunde Ednut:
Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime)


   More Picks
1 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
3 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
6 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 4 hours ago
7 2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Troops raid suspected IPOB/ESN enclave in Imo, capture cache of arms, ammunition - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info