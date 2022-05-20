Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara APC reconciliation not on personal interest, says ex Gov. Yari
News photo News Diary Online  - By Ishaq ZakiThe former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has said that the recent reconciliation between him and Gov Bello Matawalle was not based on their personal gain but for the intere…

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara APC reconciliation not for personal interest, says Yari The Guardian:
Zamfara APC reconciliation not for personal interest, says Yari
Real reason I opted for reconciliation with Gov Matawalle —Yari Ripples Nigeria:
Real reason I opted for reconciliation with Gov Matawalle —Yari
Yari: Why I reconciled with Gov. Matawalle - P.M. News PM News:
Yari: Why I reconciled with Gov. Matawalle - P.M. News
Zamfara APC reconciliation not for personal interest, says Yari News Breakers:
Zamfara APC reconciliation not for personal interest, says Yari
2023 Elections: Why I Settled With Matawalle - Yari Opens Up Naija News:
2023 Elections: Why I Settled With Matawalle - Yari Opens Up


   More Picks
1 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend - Daily Trust, 3 hours ago
5 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Hushpuppi trends as Chris Brown mentions him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) - Too Xclusive, 15 hours ago
9 Troops raid suspected IPOB/ESN enclave in Imo, capture cache of arms, ammunition - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info