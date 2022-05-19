Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Having a touch of madness is required to lead Nigeria - Obasanjo
Legit  - Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Okikiola Obasanjo has declared that having a touch of madness is required to successfully preside over the country.

38 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

