News at a Glance
El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements
Daily Trust
- Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has confirmed the presence of Ansaru terrorists and other insurgents in the state.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
El Rufai confirms presence of Ansaru terrorist group in two LGAs
The Punch:
Terrorists taking over two Kaduna councils, El-Rufai cries out
The Nigeria Lawyer:
El Rufai Confirms Presence Of Ansaru Terrorist Group In Two LGAs
News Diary Online:
El-Rufai raises concerns over Boko Haram terrorists moving to Kaduna State
Champion Newspapers:
El-Rufai raises alarm over strong presence of terrorists in Kaduna
The New Diplomat:
How Ansaru Terrorists Are Fast Infiltrating Kaduna - El-Rufai Raises Alarm
Global Upfront:
Boko Haram, Ansaru Terrorists Now Control 2 Kaduna LGAs, El-Rufai Cries Out, Begs For Urgent FG Intervention
News Breakers:
Terrorists taking over two Kaduna councils, El-Rufai cries out
Tori News:
Terrorists Taking Over Two Councils In Kaduna - Governor El-Rufai Cries Out
More Picks
1
Tuface tattoos names of his seven children on his arm (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
2023: Having a touch of madness is required to lead Nigeria - Obasanjo -
Legit,
2 hours ago
5
Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
6
El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements -
Daily Trust,
2 hours ago
7
Nigerian man riding from UK to Lagos on bike gets N415k from pretty Ivorian lady, carries her, many react -
Legit,
23 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Perish thought of producing Buhari's successor - Joe Igbokwe to Northerners -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
House Of Reps Caucus Urges Buhari Not To Further Delay Signing Electoral Act Amendment As President Goes On Condolence Visit To UAE -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
10
We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
