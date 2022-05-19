Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kidnappers of Greenfield Students, Other Kidnaping and Rape Suspects Arrested by the Nigeria Police
Champion Newspapers  - 61 Firearms, 376 Ammunition, 22 Cartridges, Cash Sum of 2 Million Naira Recovered The Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) operatives following directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to clampdown ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

