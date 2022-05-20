Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions trail JJC Skillz's ex-wife's comment to photo & video of son smoking
Legit  - JJC Skillz's ex-wife Mella stirred reactions over her comment on a photo and video of their son Benito smoking as she said she can't wait to have him at home.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JJC Skillz Pulse Nigeria:
JJC Skillz's baby mama continues to drag him, says son took up smoking habit from him
Funke Akindele’s Husband, JJC Skillz Comes Under Fire As His Baby Mama Proudly Shows Off Their Son Smoking Naija News:
Funke Akindele’s Husband, JJC Skillz Comes Under Fire As His Baby Mama Proudly Shows Off Their Son Smoking
"JJC and Funke cheated on each other, currently fighting" - JJC Gist Reel:
"JJC and Funke cheated on each other, currently fighting" - JJC's son, Benito spills secret, reveals couple's state of marriage (Video)
Babymama Slams Funke Akindele’s Husband For ‘Teaching’ 17-year-old Son How To Smoke – Nigeria News News Breakers:
Babymama Slams Funke Akindele’s Husband For ‘Teaching’ 17-year-old Son How To Smoke – Nigeria News
Funke Akindele’s Husband Comes Under Heavy Fire As His Baby Mama Proudly Shows Off Their Son Smoking Edujandon:
Funke Akindele’s Husband Comes Under Heavy Fire As His Baby Mama Proudly Shows Off Their Son Smoking
Mixed reactions as JJC Skillz’s babymama shows off son smoking Kemi Filani Blog:
Mixed reactions as JJC Skillz’s babymama shows off son smoking


   More Picks
1 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
3 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 11 hours ago
4 Elon Musk accused of sexual assault by SpaceX flight attendant who alleged he exposed himself during massage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Fans congratulate Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry as they welcome their 2nd daughter - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Laycon x Toby Shang – 2000 - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
9 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info