Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako
Leadership  - Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading energy company with dual listing on the Nigerian and the London Stock Exchanges, has announced the appointment of Mr. Basil Omiyi, as the company’s new independent non-executive chairman, following the retirement of ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Omiyi is new Seplat Energy chairman The Nation:
Omiyi is new Seplat Energy chairman
Seplat Energy appoints Basil Omiyi as chairman Nigerian Tribune:
Seplat Energy appoints Basil Omiyi as chairman
Seplat Energy appoints new non executive chairman Peoples Daily:
Seplat Energy appoints new non executive chairman
Seplat Energy appoints Omiyi to replace Orjiakor as chairman Premium Times:
Seplat Energy appoints Omiyi to replace Orjiakor as chairman
Shell Ripples Nigeria:
Shell's former country manager, Basil Omiyi, becomes Seplat Chairman, as founders exit
Basil Omiyi is SEPLAT new chairman Business Day:
Basil Omiyi is SEPLAT new chairman
Seplat Energy appoints Omiyi to replace Orjiakor as chairman Hope for Nigeria:
Seplat Energy appoints Omiyi to replace Orjiakor as chairman
Ex- Shell MD, Omiyi Becomes Seplat Energy Chairman Inside Business Nigeria:
Ex- Shell MD, Omiyi Becomes Seplat Energy Chairman
Seplat Energy appoints Basil Omiyi, CON, as Independent Non-Executive Chairman Champion Newspapers:
Seplat Energy appoints Basil Omiyi, CON, as Independent Non-Executive Chairman
247 U Reports:
Seplat Energy: Appointment of Basil Omiyi, CON, as Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Seplat Energy Appoints Basil Omiyi, Charles Okeahalam as Independent Non-Executives | Investors King Investor King:
Seplat Energy Appoints Basil Omiyi, Charles Okeahalam as Independent Non-Executives | Investors King


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is not worth dying over, let another country be your plan B - Erica Nlewedim advises Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 34 mins ago
4 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info