Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I know Nigeria’s Problem, I’ll Solve It, Amaechi Tells Niger Gov, Delegates
This Day  - Former Minister of Transportation and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that he is aware of the challenges of …

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I know Nigeria’s problem, I ‘ll deal with it – Amaechi Vanguard News:
I know Nigeria’s problem, I ‘ll deal with it – Amaechi
I Know The Problem Of Nigeria, I Will Deal With It – Amaechi To Niger Delegates Naija Loaded:
I Know The Problem Of Nigeria, I Will Deal With It – Amaechi To Niger Delegates
I Understand Nigeria’s Problem I Will Solve It – Amaechi To Niger Delegates Eco City Reporters:
I Understand Nigeria’s Problem I Will Solve It – Amaechi To Niger Delegates
2023: I know Nigeria’s problems, I ‘ll confront them – Amaechi Tunde Ednut:
2023: I know Nigeria’s problems, I ‘ll confront them – Amaechi
2023: I know Nigeria’s problems, I ‘ll confront them – Amaechi Within Nigeria:
2023: I know Nigeria’s problems, I ‘ll confront them – Amaechi


   More Picks
1 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
3 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 11 hours ago
4 Elon Musk accused of sexual assault by SpaceX flight attendant who alleged he exposed himself during massage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Fans congratulate Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry as they welcome their 2nd daughter - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Laycon x Toby Shang – 2000 - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
9 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info