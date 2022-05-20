Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Viktoh shares photo as he acquires Mercedes Benz, congratulations pour in from fans
Legit  - Popular Nigerian singer Viktoh recently acquired a Mercedes Benz and he shared the good news with fans on social media. Internet users reacted to the news.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz The Info NG:
Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz
Singer, Viktoh buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz Correct NG:
Singer, Viktoh buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz
Singer, Viktoh acquires multi-million naira Mercedes Benz Top Naija:
Singer, Viktoh acquires multi-million naira Mercedes Benz
Singer, Viktoh buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Viktoh buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz
Singer, Viktoh buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz Naija on Point:
Singer, Viktoh buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz


   More Picks
1 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
3 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 11 hours ago
4 Elon Musk accused of sexual assault by SpaceX flight attendant who alleged he exposed himself during massage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Fans congratulate Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry as they welcome their 2nd daughter - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Laycon x Toby Shang – 2000 - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
9 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info