Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga will make history at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 by becoming the first African woman referee to officiate a match at the tournament.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Female referees to officiate at Qatar 2022 World Cup finals Vanguard News:
Female referees to officiate at Qatar 2022 World Cup finals
Female referees at men BBC Africa:
Female referees at men's World Cup for first time
Rwanda’s Salima Among Three Women To Referee At World Cup For First Time Channels Television:
Rwanda’s Salima Among Three Women To Referee At World Cup For First Time
FIFA names Rwandan lady among six female referees for 2022 World Cup Nigerian Tribune:
FIFA names Rwandan lady among six female referees for 2022 World Cup
Rwanda The Punch:
Rwanda's Mukansanga, two other women to referee at World Cup for first time
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time ⋆ The Herald:
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time ⋆
Qatar 2022: Female referees to officiate at men’s W’Cup for first time Ripples Nigeria:
Qatar 2022: Female referees to officiate at men’s W’Cup for first time
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time Prompt News:
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time — Daily Nigerian
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time News Wire NGR:
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time
Salima Mukansanga will become the first African female referee to officiate in the Men The News Chronicle:
Salima Mukansanga will become the first African female referee to officiate in the Men's World Cup
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time The Eagle Online:
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time News Breakers:
Women referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time


   More Picks
1 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria must use technology to end insecurity – Saraki — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
3 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Seplat Energy Appoints Omiyi Chairman, As Shareholders Laud Orjiako - Leadership, 4 hours ago
7 2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 2023: Olawepo-Hashim urges APC candidate to consider government of national unity - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Troops raid suspected IPOB/ESN enclave in Imo, capture cache of arms, ammunition - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info