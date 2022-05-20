Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actor Uche Odoputa marks third Friday of his father's abduction as he calls for prayers.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Uche Odoputa has called for more prayers as he reveals his father has now been with his abductors for three weeks.

 

The actor said his father was kidnapped alongside a frien

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

My father spending third week in captivity-Actor Uche Odoputa Actor Uche Odoputa has announced his kidnapped father has remained in custody three weeks after. The Nation:
My father is still missing after 3 weeks — Uche Odoputa News Wire NGR:
Uche Odoputa says father had spent 3 weeks with kidnappers, appeals for prayers Pulse Nigeria:
Actor, Uche Odoputa calls for prayers for his father who was kidnapped three weeks ago Naija Parrot:
Actor Uche Odoputa Calls For Prayers As He Marks Third Friday Of His Father Tori News:
