Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases
News photo The Herald  - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 255,924 on Thursday< with additional 29 infections recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The NCDC said this on Friday morning via its official website.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases The Guardian:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms additional 29 cases TVC News:
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms additional 29 cases
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases News Verge:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases News Diary Online:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 29 Additional Cases The Street Journal:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 29 Additional Cases
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases News Breakers:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases


   More Picks
1 Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
2 Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
3 Okada ban: Lagos Government says June 1 deadline won’t stop enforcement - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
4 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
5 Kidnappers release Kano village head, abduct varsity professor delivering ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Monalisa remix? Nigerians react as Chris Brown uses Hushpuppi's name in lyrics - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
10 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info