Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter stories: Lady kills her daughter just to satisfy her new husband
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Blogger, Sisi Yemmie, shared the bizarre story she heard on radio.

 

According to her, a man who spoke on one of the radio shows shared the story of how his  mother killed his sist

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WHAT Woman Reportedly Kills Her Daughter To Satisfy Her New Husband Naija Loaded:
WHAT Woman Reportedly Kills Her Daughter To Satisfy Her New Husband
Lady kills her daughter just to satisfy her new husband Olajide TV:
Lady kills her daughter just to satisfy her new husband
Lady confesses to killing her daughter to satisfy her new husband Naija Parrot:
Lady confesses to killing her daughter to satisfy her new husband
Woman reportedly po!sons daughter to death to please new husband Gist Reel:
Woman reportedly po!sons daughter to death to please new husband
Lady confesses to k#lling her daughter so as to satisfy her new husband. Instablog 9ja:
Lady confesses to k#lling her daughter so as to satisfy her new husband.
Woman Reportedly Kills Her Daughter To Satisfy Her New Husband Tori News:
Woman Reportedly Kills Her Daughter To Satisfy Her New Husband


   More Picks
1 Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
2 Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend - Daily Trust, 9 hours ago
3 Okada ban: Lagos Government says June 1 deadline won’t stop enforcement - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Monalisa remix? Nigerians react as Chris Brown uses Hushpuppi's name in lyrics - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
7 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 6 hours ago
8 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
9 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 N80bn ‘fraud’: EFCC gets order to detain Accountant-General for more days - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info