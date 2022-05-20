Twitter stories: Lady kills her daughter just to satisfy her new husband







According to her, a man who spoke on one of the radio shows shared the story of how his mother killed his sist Linda Ikeji Blog - Blogger, Sisi Yemmie, shared the bizarre story she heard on radio.According to her, a man who spoke on one of the radio shows shared the story of how his mother killed his sist



News Credibility Score: 99%