Tension As Protesters Block Office Of Nigerian Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Over Tenure Elongation For Council Chairmen
Sahara Reporters  - The protesters on Friday displayed placards and blocked the entrance of the building, causing tension in the area.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Protesters shut FCT minister’s office over extension of council chairmen tenure Daily Trust:
Abuja Residents Protest Tenure Elongation Of Council Chairmen, Councillors The Will:
Protest in Abuja over FCT minister’s order to extend tenure of council chairmen The Street Journal:
Tension As Protesters Block Office Of Nigerian Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Over Tenure Elongation For Council Chairmen News Breakers:
Tension As Protesters Block Office Of FCT Minister Over Tenure Elongation For Council Chairmen Tori News:
1 Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend - Daily Trust, 3 hours ago
5 Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Hushpuppi trends as Chris Brown mentions him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) - Too Xclusive, 15 hours ago
9 Troops raid suspected IPOB/ESN enclave in Imo, capture cache of arms, ammunition - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
