News at a Glance
Tension As Protesters Block Office Of Nigerian Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Over Tenure Elongation For Council Chairmen
Sahara Reporters
- The protesters on Friday displayed placards and blocked the entrance of the building, causing tension in the area.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Protesters shut FCT minister’s office over extension of council chairmen tenure
The Will:
Abuja Residents Protest Tenure Elongation Of Council Chairmen, Councillors
The Street Journal:
Protest in Abuja over FCT minister’s order to extend tenure of council chairmen
News Breakers:
Tension As Protesters Block Office Of Nigerian Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Over Tenure Elongation For Council Chairmen
Tori News:
Tension As Protesters Block Office Of FCT Minister Over Tenure Elongation For Council Chairmen
More Picks
1
Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga to become the first African woman referee to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
We didn't promise accommodation for APC delegates ― Osinbajo campaign team -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Female students of Kaduna State College of Education abducted by gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend -
Daily Trust,
3 hours ago
5
Flooding: FCTA demolishes over 30 houses in Trademore Estate — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
6
2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Hushpuppi trends as Chris Brown mentions him in new song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) -
Too Xclusive,
15 hours ago
9
Troops raid suspected IPOB/ESN enclave in Imo, capture cache of arms, ammunition -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements -
Daily Trust,
10 hours ago
