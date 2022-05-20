Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Age should not be a barrier to learning a new skill" Nigerian father shares his story as he becomes Immigration Consultant in Canada after his retirement
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian father, who recently became a regulated Canadian immigration Consultant (RCIC), has shared his journey to encourage others. Rauf Obembe revealed that he had already retired when his first daughter asked what he wanted to do next.

6 hours ago
