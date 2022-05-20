Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano explosion: "May your days be longer and brighter" - Nigerians celebrate heroic young man who rescued school children
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young man identified as Emmy Toms has been praised for his heroic action after he rescued some school children during the explosion which occurred in Sabon Gari area of Kano State

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

