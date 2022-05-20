Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Done Deal: Collins Joins Championship Club Cardiff City On Two-Year Deal
Complete Sports  - Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has joined Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City on a two-year contract

